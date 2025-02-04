Drive to check sale of fake Kashmiri carpets to tourists intensified

Intensifying the drive against the sale of machine-made fake Kashmiri carpets in the valley, the handicrafts and handloom department has confiscated several counterfeit products that were being sold to tourists.

A spokesman of the department on Tuesday said that in response to growing complaints from buyers and tourists about the sale of machine-made carpets from outside the region being falsely marketed as authentic Kashmiri handmade carpets, the handicrafts and handloom Department has further intensified its crackdown on unscrupulous carpet sellers.

Several counterfeit products were confiscated and stern warnings were issued to errant dealers to ensure compliance with quality control standards.

The spokesperson said that this action follows recent reports of influx of machine-made Turkish and Iranian carpets being sold under the guise of genuine Kashmiri hand-knotted carpets. “The enforcement wing of the Quality Control Division conducted a comprehensive inspection of several wholesale carpet dealers in Srinagar and this exercise shall continue,” he added.

During the inspection, the team discovered stocks of Turkish and Iranian carpets, some of which were unlabelled or partially labelled. Such practices mislead consumers about the origin and nature of the products, constituting a violation of fair-trade practices, he stated, adding that the dealers found in violation of the Tourist Trade and Quality Control Acts will be issued warnings and advised to ensure all products are properly labelled as per prescribed specifications. “This includes clearly distinguishing between the machine-made carpets and authentic Kashmir hand-knotted carpets,” he added.

The department has reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency and safeguarding consumer interests. Regular inspections will continue to ensure compliance and protect the reputation of genuine Kashmiri handmade carpets, which are an integral part of the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The spokesman further emphasised the department’s commitment in upholding the integrity of Kashmir’s handicrafts sector. “All stakeholders are urged to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations governing the industry. Any deviations or malpractices will be met with stringent actions to protect the interests of genuine artisans and preserve the authenticity of Kashmir’s heritage,” he said.