“Dream of every Kannadiga is my own…”: PM Modi ahead of Karnataka polls

After the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people of the state saying that he envisioned their dreams as his own.

In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.” Highlighting Karnataka’s significant role in the country’s economy, the PM said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate.”

Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “BJP government’s decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka’s economy.”

“Even during covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of 90 thousand crore was witnessed yearly. However, during the previous governments, Karnataka saw a yearly foreign investment of approximately 30 thousand crore. This is the BJP’s commitment to the youth of Karnataka,” the PM added.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to the development in the state, PM Modi said, “BJP’s government will work with utmost loyalty to improve the infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve quality of life in villages and cities, and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and the youth.”

“We want Katnataka to be Number One in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be number One in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number One in agriculture too. Karnataka’s heritage and cultural competence have been revered,” he added.

“For making Karnataka number One, I request you all to cast your vote as responsible citizens on May 10,” PM Modi further remarked.

All three major political parties in the state – BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have put all their efforts to woo the voters, making promises and launching accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state’s 224-seat Assembly.

The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

The BJP which is facing an air of anti-incumbency factor, is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major factor in the elections. Lingayats comprise 17 per cent of the population and Vokkaligas 11 per cent.

Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

With top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning for the party, BJP has put all its might to strengthen its support base.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows. Amit Shah held 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.

Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states to campaign with their full force in Karnataka while the Congress campaigning saw Rahul Gandhi camping in the state for 20 days and top leaders from the party as well Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trying to improve party’s prospects in Karnataka.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and repealing of job reservations for Muslims are some of the promises assured by the BJP in its manifesto.

Congress in its manifesto promises to bring back the Muslim quota, higher reservations for various classes, cash handouts and freebies.