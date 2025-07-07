‘Dream boldly & strive for greater good of society’: Lt Gen Pushkar inspires IIM Rohtak with vision of nation-building

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, Kharga Corps Commander, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on “The Role of Armed Forces in Nation Building: Operation Sindoor” at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak. Attended by over 320 students and faculty members, the session highlighted the Indian Army’s diverse contributions beyond conventional battlefield duties.

Lt Gen Pushkar elaborated on the Army’s role in enhancing defence exports, generating employment, supporting start-ups, and uplifting border communities through initiatives such as the Vibrant Villages Programme and the Gati Shakti Master Plan.

Advertisement

He also underscored the Army’s involvement in education, skill development, and women’s empowerment, referencing the National Defence Academy and the achievements of women commanders.

Advertisement

A key focus of the lecture was Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action targeting terrorist camps and countering misinformation. Quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that “dreams are not those that you see while you sleep; dreams are those that don’t let you sleep,” Lt Gen Pushkar emphasized the importance of relentless effort, purpose, and integrity.

He encouraged students to dream boldly, remain grounded in values, and strive for the greater good of society. Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, emphasized the indispensable role of the armed forces in upholding India’s democratic values and preserving its freedom.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks and the national anthem, reinforcing the significance of vigilance, inquiry, and integrity in the nation-building process.