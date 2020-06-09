In a major breakthrough, the Police arrested dreaded criminal Anil alias Dhanpat from Village Mindakali of Muzaffarnagar in the wee hours of Tuesday followed by an encounter.

Anil alias Dhanpat was carrying an award of Rs 75,000 on his head.

Anil is wanted in over a dozen cases including murder. The Police were after him for a long time. Lucknow Police had declared an award of Rs 50,000 while Muzaffarnagar police had announced an award of Rs 25,000 on him.

Anil was arrested by Budhana Police of district Muzaffarnagar on Monday but in the wee hours of Tuesday, he snatched the service pistol of a sub-inspector and shot at the cops in a bid to escape. He sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory fire by the Police. A sub-inspector also was injured in the exchange of fire. Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar where they are undergoing treatment.

SP (rural) of Muzaffarnagar NP Singh said that Anil alias Dhanpat was wanted in over a dozen heinous cases including the murder of Lavish in a farmhouse of Lucknow on May 17. He also killed Lavish’s cousin Prashant who was a complainant in the Lavish murder case along with Saurabh in Village Mindakali of Muzaffarnagar on May 23.

On Monday, Anil was arrested by Budhana Police of district Muzaffarnagar and was taken to Village Mindakali to recover the weapon used in the murders of Prashant and Saurabh. There, a pistol of .32 bore and 4 cartridges was recovered by the cops.

On return, Anil snatched the pistol of sub-inspector Sarendra Singh and fired on the police party in order to escape from there. The alert cops also opened fire and in the exchange of fire Anil sustained bullet injuries while sub-inspector Rakesh Sharma also received two gunshot injuries on his leg.