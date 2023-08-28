DRDO officials inspect BRAHMOS missile manufacturing centre in Lucknow

Senior officials of the Centre, defence ministry and DRDO on Monday inspected the progress of the Defence Technology & Test Center (DTTC) in the state capital.

The DTTC is expected to start functioning by year-end which will be manufacturing BRAHMOS Missiles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 26, 2021 laid the foundation stone for Defence Technology and Test Centre and BRAHMOS manufacturing centre, being established by Defence Research and Development Organisation in Lucknow.

This will be first of its kind defence technologies and test centre being setup to accelarate the growth of the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

According to sources officials who visited the site included Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Puroshottam Bej, Director General, DRDO, Dr Mayank Dwivedi, Director, DMSRDE, Kanpur, and Manu Korulla, Director, DCW&E and DMS, DRDO Headquarters.

Defence Materials and Stores Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur-laboratory of DRDO- is the nodal agency for the administration and technical operation of DTTC.

This centre is proposed to have ‘Modelling & Simulation Centre for Computational Technologies’ at Amausi site. ‘Technical Testing & Evaluation Centre’ and ‘Industry Support Centre’ are being created at Nadarganj site, both in Lucknow.

The aim of DTTC is to collaborate as knowledge partner for sharing of ideas, resources and expertise with industries in UPDIC. It will provide technical support for innovations, incubation centers, Start-ups, skill development in association with IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU and UP Government.

On the basis of industrial survey, the focus technology areas are Drone/Anti-Drone Systems, EW Sensors, UAVs, Electro-Optic Systems, Precision Components, Fire Safety Equipment, Small Arms & Ammunition, Defence Clothing & Packaging, Paints & Coatings, Titanium Casting, Polymers & Composites, Ballistic Materials, Safety/Protective Gears, Missile Propulsion Systems, etc.

Sources said the infrastructure and procurement of equipment for DTTC are being progressed at fast pace. The Centre will be operational by the year end.