With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having constantly batted for ‘Made in India’ products amidst the Coronavirus crisis, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a chamber for sanitising uniforms of security forces.

This came after the Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitising their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets etc.

Police personnel along with health workers have been at the frontline in the fight against the novel Coronavirus and hundreds of them have been infected while many have also succumbed to the deadly infection.

Named ‘GermiKlean’, the machine is deployed at the Parliament Street Police Station. It is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes, said DRDO officials.

Last month, the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier laboratory of DRDO based at Hyderabad, had developed an automated contactless UVC sanitising cabinet to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, and paper.

The cabinet has been named Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS).

DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus. The proximity sensor switches clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contactless.

The DRUVS provides 360 degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device, said a statement.

RCI has also developed an automated UVC currency sanitising device called NOTESCLEAN. Bundles of currency notes can be sanitised using DRUVS, however disinfection of each currency note using it, will be a time-consuming process. For that purpose, a sanitising technique has been developed, where one has to just place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. It picks the notes one by one and makes them pass through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection, it said.

The need for such devices arise as the number of Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.