DRDO develops light weight bullet proof jackets

A team of researchers from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has developed ABHED (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat), a light weight bullet proof jacket, deemed to be considerably lighter than its predecessors.

Claimed to be countering the highest threat level, the jacket has been developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi. In a press statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the jackets have been curated using polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material.

The design configuration is based on characterization of various materials at high strain rate followed by appropriate modelling and simulation in collaboration with DRDO, the release added. Stating that the jackets are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in respective General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army, the MoD said that the armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary R&D trials as per the protocols.

With minimum possible weight of 8.2 kgs and 9.5 kgs for different BIS Levels, these modular-design jackets , having front and rear armours, provide 360o protection, it added. The jackets will soon be sent into production as some Indian industries have been shortlisted for Transfer of Technology and handholding, following the selection-criteria matrix. The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industries.

Congratulating DIA-CoE on the achievement, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat stated that the Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket exemplifies the effective ecosystem of successful defence R&D by DRDO, academia and the industry.

It may be noted that the DIA-CoE was formed by modifying Joint Advanced Technology Center of DRDO at IIT Delhi in 2022, with a view to involve Industry and Academia for defence R&D. It has been actively pursuing various projects on advanced technologies, involving DRDO scientists, academic researchers and industry partners.