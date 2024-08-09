DRDO develops bullet proof jacket with lightest armour panel

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) consisting of the lightest Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP).

This jacket has been developed in two configuration viz. In-Conjunction-With (ICW) and Standalone with different areal density of FHAP.

The process to transfer the developed technology to Indian Industries has been initiated as per Transfer of Technology (ToT) policy and procedure of DRDO for production, Minister of State for Defence C M Ramesh in the Lok Sabha today.

This BPJ is based on new design approach, in which novel materials and processes have been used. This BPJ confirms BIS standard 17051 and, therefore, is the lightest BPJ of level 6 with approximate weight of 10.1 kg for medium size, which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation.

The minister said this jacket has also a unique feature of Quick Release Mechanism (QRM) along with other associated features. This BPJ will protect the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces/ CAPFs from the maximum possible threat.