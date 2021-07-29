DRDO has developed an anti-drone system to neutralize enemy drone attacks. The Indigenous Drone Technology is capable of counter attacks including detection, Soft Kill (for jamming the communication links of Drone) and Hard Kill (Laser based hard kill to destroy the Drone) of enemy Drones.

The System is already demonstrated to Armed Services and other internal security agencies.

The indigenous DRDO Counter-Drone Technology is transferred to M/s BEL. Simultaneously, Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the Counter-Drone System is offered to other companies.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shrimati Keshari Devi Patel and Kanakmal Katarain in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.