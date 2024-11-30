Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry to celebrate its 40th Foundation Day on Dec 1

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, will celebrate its 40th Foundation Day on December 1, 2024.

A spokesperson of the varsity said on Saturday that the university will hold its 13th convocation on the same day, marking another milestone in its journey of educational excellence.

“Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Chancellor of the University, Shiv Pratap Shukla, will preside over the convocation function. Revenue and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, will deliver the convocation address. The event will take place at Dr LS Negi Auditorium of the university, with several dignitaries from the state also in attendance,” he said.

During the convocation, a total of 816 degrees will be awarded, including 495 undergraduate, 222 postgraduate, and 99 doctorate degrees in disciplines including Horticulture, Forestry, Biotechnology, and MBA program me, he added.

Additionally, 12 gold medals and 461 Certificates of Merit will be presented to deserving students in recognition of their academic achievements, he said.

Set up on December 1, 1985, the university was founded to promote education, research, and extension education in Horticulture, Forestry, and allied fields.

It was formally established in 1985, the roots of the university trace back to the College of Agriculture, Solan, which began its operations in 1962.

Over the years, the university has earned a strong reputation for excellence in education, research, and extension, bringing great recognition to Himachal Pradesh in the fields of Horticulture and Forestry.

The dedication of its scientists, staff, and students continues to contribute to the growth and success of the institution.