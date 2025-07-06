Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed life for unification of J&K with India: LG Sinha

Paying rich tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that he opposed Article 370 and sacrificed his life for the unification of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

He said Dr. Mookerjee was a proponent of “One Nation, One Constitution”. His martyrdom in Srinagar while fighting for J&K’s complete integration, remained a defining moment in the nation’s history.

At a function in Srinagar’s Tagore Hall, the lieutenant governor recalled Dr. Mookerjee’s immense contributions as one of the key architects of modern India.

He said J&K has launched the two-year celebratory campaign to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and his role in strengthening national unity and advocating ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ for a brighter future of Jammu Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream 66 years after his martyrdom. The achievements of J&K post-August 2019 are guided by the dream of Dr. Mookerjee and the resolve of Prime Minister Modi.

“Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was guided by the vision to build a discrimination-free J&K and to change its destiny by complete integration with India. He wished active participation of the people of Jammu Kashmir in the mainstream of development and nation building. With the inspiration of Dr. Mookerjee and the commitment of PM Modi, Jammu Kashmir is setting new records of development,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted the influence of Dr. Mookerjee on the intellectual, political, educational, industrial and cultural landscape of India. He was the chief architect of India’s industrialisation. He laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, he said.

“Dr. Mookerjee breathed his last in Srinagar. The entire Jammu and Kashmir is indebted to him. The new generation should actively engage in honouring his legacy. Week-long exhibitions in educational institutions, and theatrical performances depicting his life’s journey should be organised. The monumental contribution of Dr. Mookerjee should be spread to every village through grand commemoration events. Our new generation should know that without visionary leaders like Dr. Mookerjee, Jammu and Kashmir would never have been able to realize its aspirations,” he further added.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Vikram Randhawa, and Satish Sharma, Members of Legislative Assembly and Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board were among the senior officers of Police and civil administration and prominent citizens who paid tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.