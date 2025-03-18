Dr Sanjay Nishad blames Aurangzeb’s supporters for Nagpur violence

Nishad Party National President and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad has stated that those who glorify Aurangzeb are responsible for the recent violence in Nagpur.

He also supported the police decision to deny permission for the Neja Mela in Sambhal.

Advertisement

The party, which is currently leading a Constitution Rath Yatra across the state, reached Sultanpur on Tuesday, where Dr Nishad addressed the media.

Advertisement

Commenting on the Nagpur violence, he said, “Those who consider Aurangzeb their ideal and glorify his misdeeds are responsible for this unrest. The public will give them a befitting reply.”

Dr Nishad further challenged the Samajwadi Party, saying, “Now is the time for its president and members to clarify whether they consider Aurangzeb as their ideal or Lord Krishna. We, on the other hand, consider Nishadraj as our ideal.”

He also remarked that several individuals who were once part of previous governments have now joined the BJP and are enjoying its benefits.

Supporting the police ban on Neja Mela in Sambhal, he questioned, “How can we organize a fair to honour a cruel person? The police decision is justified.”

He emphasized, “Celebrating cruelty and organizing such events is unacceptable.”

Dr Nishad concluded by saying, “Today, no one names their son Aurangzeb. There is no place for those who have destroyed Indian civilization.”