Dr RML Hospital to open India’s first transgender OPD on PM’s birthday

India’s first transgender OPD will be inaugurated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Sunday.

The first transgender OPD and blood donation camp will be inaugurated by Dr Ajay Shukla, Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital.

According to an order, coordinators of Seva Bharti, Delhi will be available to coordinate with the transgender community at the event. A blood donation camp will also be organised.

“This is the first step, we will be organising every Friday OPD exclusively for transgenders, and if we see increasing numbers then days will be increased,” said Dr Shukla.

“They avoid coming to normal OPDs. So, we decided to start a separate OPD service for them,” he added.

Special facilities in India’s first transgender OPD include a special OPD for the transgender community every Friday, provision for separate OPD registration, psych diagnostic assessment, plastic surgery facility, skin disease treatment facilities, urology treatment facilities, paediatric treatment facilities and all other blood-related tests.