Dr Mayank Sharma Assumes Charge as Controller General of Defence Accounts

Mayank Sharma has assumed office as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), marking a new chapter in his career spanning over three decades. A 1989-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), Dr Sharma brings extensive experience in defence finance, governance, and international representation, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.

Over the years, he has served in various key positions within the Government of India, including the Defence Accounts Department and the Cabinet Secretariat.

His expertise extends beyond national administration, having represented India at multiple international forums.

Dr Sharma has been India’s Alternate Permanent Representative at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.

Additionally, he has played a crucial role in global anti-corruption efforts through the International Anti-Corruption Academy and the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

During his tenure as Head of the Consular Division at the Indian Embassy in Vienna, he managed high-level Indian delegations at UNODC and was responsible for overseeing all consular affairs.

With his vast experience in both domestic and international governance, Dr Mayank Sharma is expected to bring strategic leadership to the Defence Accounts Department.

His tenure as CGDA will be closely watched as he takes on the critical responsibility of managing India’s defence financial oversight and policy implementation.