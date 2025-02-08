Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates seven water supply schemes in Kathua

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday called for the effective implementation of all water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Jammu and Kashmir to achieve their saturation.

He was addressing a public gathering in village Jasrota in Kathua after inaugurating seven water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The schemes, costing Rs 25.31 crore, will benefit 15,881 people, covering 2,584 households in 10 villages.

The minister said that a total of 303 water supply schemes, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,369.57 crore, are being undertaken in Kathua district under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Dr Singh pointed out that certain issues being faced in the proper implementation of the schemes are being sorted out in coordination with the J&K government.

Presenting a report card of the works done in his parliamentary constituency in the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi government 3.0, he enumerated key projects like the prestigious Chattergala tunnel and Delhi to Katra Expressway corridor, saying these ambitious projects are nearing their completion. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a new work culture, Dr Singh stated that the government is focused on completing the stalled projects to boost connectivity in remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister said that inspired by the Prime Minister’s call for ‘Nation First’, the present dispensation is working with a ‘Whole of Government’ approach in the service of the masses across the country. The minister said that once completed, the strategic Chattergala tunnel will prove to be a game changer in providing all-weather connectivity between Doda and Lakhanpur.

He informed the gathering that a decision has been made to build nine additional underpasses along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to fulfil public demand.

Underlining the potential of tourism to create employment opportunities and boost livelihoods, Dr Singh said that steps are also being taken to promote tourism in places like Basohli and Mantalia in the region. He informed that the Mansar area in Udhampur district is also being developed as a tourist destination under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

The Union Minister stated that in the times to come, Kathua district will become a major hub of economic activity, offering avenues of self-employment to local youth. He mentioned that the district has earned a unique distinction for having North India’s first Bio-tech Park, Seed Processing Plant, and North India’s only Homoeopathic College. The Minister urged the youth to avail the subsidy being provided by the government for the promotion of Khadi to earn their own livelihoods.

Minister for Jal Shakti, J&K Government, Javed Ahmed Rana; Jasrota MLA Rajiv Jasroti; Bani MLA Dr Rameshwar Singh; Hiranagar MLA Vijay Kumar Sharma; Vice Chairman, DDC, Kathua, Raghunadan Singh Bablu; representatives of PRIs; and officials from the Department of Jal Shakti were among those present on the occasion.