Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates AI-driven telemedicine service in remote area of Udhampur

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Mobile Telemedicine AI-driven service “Doctor on Wheels” and an exhibition by StartUps and Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) at Chenani in the Udhampur district on Sunday.

“Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) is not only supporting women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to increase their livelihoods but also promoting self-employment opportunities for local youth,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister said that the women SHGs engaged through this mission have become “atmanirbhar” themselves and are also providing employment opportunities to other women and youth. “Lakhpati-Didis – SHG Didis, who are earning sustainable income and have become role models in society, will transform the rural economy,” he underscored.

Later, addressing a rally, Dr Jitendra Singh spoke about the infrastructure development of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency and said that roads under PMGSY and highways are being built at a rapid pace to improve both connectivities in remote areas and reduce travel time.

“The new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda, when completed, will boost connectivity and enhance ease of travel,” Dr Singh stated. Similarly, the Goha-Khellani-Khannabal National Highway linking Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Khellani-Chattroo-Khannabal will provide an alternative route of surface transport, he said.

“The Modi government is focused on consolidating the gains of the last ten years to transform the rural landscape,” he stated.

On the occasion, the Union Minister flagged off the ‘Aarogya-Doctor on Wheels” ambulance mobile telemedicine service. He said the free telemedicine startup initiative is aimed at providing healthcare services to people of far-flung villages at their doorsteps free of cost. Explaining the working of the mobile ambulance, the Minister said, “The entire exercise of patient examination and providing a prescription is accomplished in about 45 minutes, which may in normal course of action, take days if the patient has to be physically examined at a hospital.” A patient can now narrate his medical problem in his native language and the Doctor on Wheels responds to the patient in the same language.

Later, Dr Jitendra Singh held a public durbar in which a large number of people aired their grievances and presented their demands, seeking an early resolution. Many grievances were redressed on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh directed district-level officers to attend to people’s issues and demands in a speedy manner. He said the government is committed to addressing people’s issues, and that is why he has been meeting citizens in such public darbars over the last few weeks to ensure their redressal and resolution at the earliest.