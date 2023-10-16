Dr Jitendra Singh expresses concern over drug addiction in sacred region

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday expressed his concern over the menace of drug addiction spreading to Reasi district and the holy destination of Katra Vaishnodevi.

The Minister said that he was disturbed to receive reports about rising cases of substance abuse by the youth in this region.

The Minister held review meetings with the local administration and law enforcing agencies on the matter in the last two days.

Advertisement

He appealed to parents and the local administration to wean away children from drugs, saying their potential must be harnessed to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He said the sanctity of the holy city of Katra must be preserved, and it must become a source of inspiration for social values.

The Minister said a strategic plan is being formulated at the local administration level and social level to check drug addiction. Hotspots will be identified and social awareness will be created to curb the menace, he informed.

Dr Jitendra Singh was speaking after inaugurating the Navratri festival and Multimedia Exhibition, organised by Central Bureau of Communication, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to mark the auspicious Navratras.

The theme of the weeklong exhibition being organised at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Katra is 9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. The exhibition coincides with Navratri Festival in Katra.

Dr Jitendra Singh said development of the region is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He said revolutionary development has taken place in the region in the last nine years.

Talking about infrastructure projects, Dr Singh said the world’s highest railway bridge has come up in Reasi. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is soon going to be ready.

He said that Katra was the second station in the country to get the Vande Bharat train.