Dr. Jitendra Singh calls for early competition of AIIMS Jammu

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, during an on-the-spot visit to the prestigious AIIMS complex at Vijaypur on Monday, issued instructions to the AIIMS administration and the CPWD to complete the project as soon as possible so that its formal inauguration could be carried out at the earliest.

The minister was accompanied by Director AIIMS Dr Shakti Gupta, Chief Engineer CPWD Mukesh Meena and other senior officers. He asked them to double their efforts and carry out the work round the clock in double shifts.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narinder Modi, had sanctioned two AIIMS for Jammu and Kashmir with the hope to provide better health facilities to the people of the Union Territory. The Minister emphasised that with the early completion of the medical institute the government will be able to dedicate the premium health facility to the people of Jammu division particularly and the adjoining areas in general.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he mentioned completion of various projects like rail line between Kashmir and rest of the country, AIIMS, Purple revolution, visit of a record number of tourists to J&K and the pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine as an outcome of the path-breaking initiatives by the government to transform J&K.

Earlier, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited AYUSH Block Convention Centre, OPD block, hospital block and emergency block for on spot inspection of the construction and other works. He evinced keen interest and guided the concerned to make the necessary changes so that the institute could benefit the large population for providing the best health facilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh said AIIMS Jammu is a state-of-the-art project which makes it a special one as compared to the similar projects in the rest of the country.

In the presentation, Chief Engineer CPWD Mukesh Meena informed that the total area for the AIIMS Jammu hospital complex is 226.84 acres out of which 96 acres accommodate the north parcel comprising hospital, medical college, convention centre, AYUSH block and night shelter. The south parcel spread over an area of 130.84 acres has complexes like student activity centre, sports centre, residential hostels and guest house.

The minister was informed that the project was of Rs 1,661 crore from which Rs.1404 crore was to be spent on building infrastructure, Rs. 48.72 crore on pre-construction activities, Rs 22 crore for non-medical furniture and Rs 185.32 crore on medical equipment and furniture. The chief engineer informed that the target date of completion is January 2024. He also briefed about the assistance required from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for completion of the project for the additional estimated funds of Rs.203 crores.

Director AIIMS Jammu Prof Dr. Shakti Gupta informed that as far as the manpower for the AIIMS Jammu is concerned, the institute has already started working and most of the faculties and administrative staff has already been recruited. He said that an additional proposal for creation of 449 posts for AIIMS Jammu has already been forwarded to the ministry of health.