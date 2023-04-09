Dr Jitendra Singh bats for indigenous solutions to health issues

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has stressed the need of using the diverse Indian data to develop indigenous solutions to India’s medical health issues.

Dr Jitendra Singh was on Saturday speaking at the CME on Thyrocon that was organised by the Jammu Doctor’s Foundation in association with the Department of Endocrinology of the super-speciality hospital.

He flagged two issues, the first was the shift from clinical medicine teaching due to increasing diagnostic capabilities. Now the clinical details are inferred after obtaining the test reports. The second issue is of Indian Research, Indian Data and Indian solution to Indian problems. He referred to the West using Indian data. The need of the hour is using diverse Indian data to develop indigenous solutions to India’s medical health issues.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who for the first time brought ‘Preventive Health Care’ into focus in the country not taken care of from the last seventy years. He further said, it is under the leadership of PM Modi that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine.

He emphasised the role and responsibility of the youth to be the architects of ‘Amrit Kaal’. The energy and potential of the youth has to be channelised in nation building.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the “updates in THYROCON” will reflect the progress in clinical management of patients with thyroid disorders. He mentioned that Thyroid disorders are a common health problem in Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of India.

According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research in 2019, the prevalence of thyroid disorders in Jammu and Kashmir is around 12.3 per cent, with hypothyroidism being the most common type.

He emphasised on the importance of integration amongst the medical and research institutes. He further said that the government medical college, Jammu, has always taken a lead in overall enhancement of health status of the region. These premier institutes should work on establishing state of art thyroid diseases research and treatment centres.

It is pertinent to mention that it was due to the efforts of Dr Jitendra Singh that IIIM Jammu is collaborating with GMC Jammu for exclusive research projects like cannabis based painkillers and MDR-TB. With his great efforts, AIIMS Jammu has signed an MOU with IIT Jammu for technology development and IIM Jammu for marketing.

Among others present on the occasion were Guest of Honor Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal and Dean GMC, Jammu and Organising Chairman Dr Rattan P Kudyar Retd. HoD Medicine and Director Principal, ASCOMS.