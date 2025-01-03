DPIIT and Startup Policy Forum join hands to empower Indian startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has formed a landmark partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) to establish India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Startup Policy Forum, a premier industry organization representing India’s leading new-age companies, will collaborate with DPIIT to design immersive programs aimed at connecting global investors with India’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

One of the key highlights of this collaboration is SPF Startup Baithak, a flagship event scheduled for January 15–16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam. The event will be part of the National Startup Week celebrations, providing a platform to foster meaningful collaborations between DPIIT and SPF members, showcase groundbreaking innovations, and announce new initiatives.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Startup India, emphasized, “This strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT’s unwavering commitment to creating a nurturing environment where startups can thrive. The SPF members represent the essence of India’s entrepreneurial spirit, and their participation will be pivotal in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.”

Echoing this sentiment, Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of Startup Policy Forum, stated, “This alliance reflects the shared vision of DPIIT and SPF to cultivate a robust startup ecosystem. By fostering impactful collaborations, we aim to position India prominently on the global innovation map and empower entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential.”

This partnership follows DPIIT’s recent collaboration with Flipkart to support and empower tech startups across India. The initiative builds on Flipkart’s Leap and Ventures program, backed by a $100 million fund, which has so far invested in 20 companies and continues to identify startups with high growth potential.

Both collaborations signify DPIIT’s ongoing efforts to drive the growth of India’s innovators and entrepreneurs, further solidifying the nation’s position as a global innovation leader.