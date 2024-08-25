DPAP announces 13 candidates for J&K assembly elections

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Sunday released the names of its 13 candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A former minister Abdul Majeed Wani and a former advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni have been named candidates for the Doda East and Bhaderwah assembly constituencies respectively, according to the first list released by the DPAP general secretary RS Chib.

Other candidates are Mohammad Amin Bhat (Devsar), Saleem Parray (Doru), Muneer Ahmad Mir (Lolab), Bilal Ahmad Deva (Anantnag West), Ghulam Nabi Wani (Rajpora), Mir Altaf Hussain (Anantnag), Qaisar Sultan Ganai (Ganderbal), Ghulam Nabi Bhat (Khanyar), Nisar Ahmad Lone (Gurez) and Peer Bilal Ahmad (Hazratbal).

Advertisement

Earlier speculations were rife that Azad might return to Congress before the assembly elections, but this was denied by the DPAP.