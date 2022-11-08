DP, French embassy jointly hold cyber training programme

Apart from handling all complex and sensitive cases of cyber crime including those against women and children, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), the specialised unit of Special Cell of the Delhi Police has undertaken a massive awareness and various regular Cyber Training Programmes in coordination with I4C Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) being the Nodal Agency for the same.

The MHA has rolled out a scheme ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C)’ for the period 2018-2020, to combat cyber crime in the country, in a coordinated and effective manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), Prashant Gautam said, the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police is equipped with a state-of–the-art Cyber Lab having cyber forensic capabilities. As a part of its latest training initiative, a three days Joint Training Session on Investigation Techniques to Combat Cyber Crime in coordination with I4C and French embassy has been inaugurated, at IFSO Conference Hall, Sector 16-C, Dwarka.

The Officers of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and above ranks from various State Law Enforcement Agencies have joined this Training session to explore and discuss concepts and issues related to Cyber Crime Investigation at International level.

The inaugural session was attended by DCP Prashant Gautam along with Deputy General Manager (DGM)-14C Himanshu Pande, and the French delegation of Cyber Experts.

Speaking about the event, DCP IFSO said, apart from providing an interactive forum for the officers to share, explore and discuss concepts and issues related to Cyber Crime Investigation at International level, the course will also provide the participants with a good insight into the process of developing effective policies and framework to solve the Cyber Crime issues.

According to the police officer, the Joint Training Session will be conducted by three Cyber Experts from the French cyber crime investigation team, two support staff from the French embassy and three Cyber Experts Officers from the Indian side.