Taking a strict measure to implement the FASTag fitting on the vehicles, the government on Sunday said that any vehicle which does not have a FASTag or an invalid FASTag enter into ‘FASTag zone’ shall have to pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable,

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification GSR 298 E, dated 15th May 2020 for amendment in the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 which provide that if a vehicle which is not fitted with FASTag or the vehicle is without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into “FASTag lane” of the Fee plazas, then they shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles.

Before this amendment, the user of the vehicle was to pay twice on the fee plaza only if the vehicle didn’t carry the FASTag and entered in dedicated FASTag lane.

The concept of FASTag was introduced by the government to cut down the rush at toll plaza by allowing the vehicles with FASTag to pay using the QR code and the amount will be deducted from the wallet of the user.