After Ramayana and Mahabharat, Doordarshan is set to telecast another epic mythological series Shri Krishna soon, the broadcaster announced on Sunday.

It will be after 20 years that the popular Ramanand Sagar’s mythology will be telecasted on the channel.

“Coming soon: ‘Shri Krishna, the post on DD National channel’s official handle said.

The show is another masterpiece written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The series has chronicled the life of Lord Krishna.

It was first broadcasted on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel, also known as DD2, from 1993. Later in 1996, it moved to DD National.

Actor Sarvadamaan D Banerjee played the role of adult Krishna in the show, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version.

During the lockdown, Doordarshan has telecasted its multiple old shows including mythological Ramayana and Mahabharat. Shaktimaan, another famous show among the 1990s kids was also telecasted on Doordarshan.