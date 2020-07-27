Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Chinese have occupied Indian land and “hiding the truth” about it is “anti-national,” while one again attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at Centre over the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh.

In his latest video message, Gandhi said, “It is absolutely clear that the Chinese have entered the Indian territory and it makes my blood boil,” adding that as a politician, he cannot keep quiet on the matter.

“The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people’s attention is patriotic,”the former Congress chief said in a tweet attaching his fourth video in the series.

The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people’s attention is patriotic. pic.twitter.com/H37UZaFk1x — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2020

The Wayanad MP in the video titled ‘Tough questions on China,’ said, “As an Indian, my number one priority is the nation and its people.”

Sharpening his attack on the government, Gandhi said, “How do you react to people who say your questions to the Prime Minister on China, weaken India? Now, it is pretty clear that the Chinese have entered our territory. This disturbs me. It frankly makes my blood boil. How can some other nation just come into our territory?”

He said “now if you as a politician want me to keep quiet and lie to my people, when I’m absolutely convinced I have seen the satellite photos and have spoken to the ex-army people.”

Gandhi added, “If you want me to lie that the Chinese have not entered this country I’m not gonna lie. I simply will not do it. I don’t care if my whole career goes to hell. I’m not going to lie,” while attacking the government over the military face-off with China in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

He said, “I think the people who are lying about Chinese entering our country are the people that are not nationalistic.”

Gandhi said that people who are lying and who are saying the Chinese are not in India, they are the people who are not patriotic.

“So frankly, I don’t care if it costs me politically. I don’t care if I have no political career at all after that but, I’m going to say the truth as far as Indian territory is concerned,” Congress leader added.

Currently, both India and China are engaged in military and diplomatic deliberation to de-escalate the tense situation at the border areas. The countries are locked in a standoff that is over 11-week old, at multiple points, hitherto unprecedented along the border.