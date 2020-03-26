Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan taking note of reports relating to manhandling of doctors and nurses, on Thursday urged the public “Don’t demoralize our Coronawarriors”.

Taking to Twitter, Harsh Vardhan wrote, “Fighting this battle against coronavirus is our national responsibility and the doctors, nurses and paramedics are our warriors but some people are creating an atmosphere of discrimination and fear psychosis against them.”

“Please don’t break the morale of our Coronawarriors. Don’t forget that this fight is a ritual,” he added.

Several reports have come in where doctors and medical staff have been manhandled in various parts of the country by police, their neighbours and landlords etc.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government has warned strict penal action against landlords or house-owners under provisions of law for forcing doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals to vacate their rented residences citing COVID-19 spread through them as the reason.

Stating that lot of complaints have been received in this regard, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare department Jawaid Akhtar said such behaviour amounted to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties.

Noting that the state government has issued Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) regulations 2020 for prevention and containment of the virus, it directed Deputy Commissioners of the district, Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of BBMP (civic body in Bengaluru), Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and District Deputy Commissioner of Police to take action against such incidents.

“Strict penal action should be taken against such landlords or house-owners under relevant provisions of law and submit an action taken report on a daily basis to office of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department,” the order read.