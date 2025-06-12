Doing everything in power to assist emergency response teams: Air India Chairman Chandrasekaran on Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday expressed his profound grief over the tragic air mishap in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad involving Air India Flight 171, which was operating from Ahmedabad to Gatwick.

In a statement issued by the Tata Group on X, Chandrasekaran stated: “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad-London-Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.”

Advertisement

He said Air India is assisting the emergency response teams at the site, and their primary focus remains on supporting those affected.

Advertisement

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” he said.

The Air India Chairman further stated that an emergency centre has been activated for the families seeking information.

“Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information,” Chandrasekaran added.

His statement came after the Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, there were 242 people on board the aircraft, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew.

So far, there is no word on the number of casualties, but multiple people are feared dead. The plane crashed in a residential area, and a nearby building also caught fire.

Emergency response teams are currently at the spot, and rescue efforts are underway.