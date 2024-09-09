Doda in JK witnessed peace in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Monday that the Doda region of Jammu saw return of peace and fast track development over the last 10 years under the Modi government.

Addressing a series of election rallies in the upper reaches of Marmat area in Doda Assembly constituency in support of the BJP candidate Shakti Raj Parihar, Dr Jitendra Singh said, for almost 30 years, Doda was in news headlines mainly for incidents of terrorism and gunfights. For the first time, he said, there is a return of peace in the region and people are able to live their life and attend to their business in a normal manner.

He said the Doda which was traditionally known for communal harmony, suffered erosion of its composite cultural ethos because of the divisive politics of Congress and it is for the first time that PM Narendra Modi has introduced a culture of equal share for all.

He said the assessment of development in the last 10 years can be made from the network of roads which has today connected each and every village in the farthest hilly points. He said the new National Highway 244 is being constructed through the Marmat area which also includes his native village of Kalota.

Dr Jitendra Singh said when BJP is elected in the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, its government will continue the development journey undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Union Territory.

He said the BJP’s sole agenda is equitable and fast-paced development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “Only BJP can ensure all-round development of J&K, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or region”, he stated.

The Minister lashed out at the opposition, saying they have been pursuing the politics of division, and they don’t have any concrete policies for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, this election will be a fight between the development agenda of BJP and vote bank politics of the opposition. “These parties have been promoting nepotism and corruption, whereas BJP gave a transparent and merit-based governance”, he said.

He emphasised the importance of electing capable leaders who can effectively represent the region’s interests. He highlighted the BJP’s commitment to promoting development, growth, and inclusivity in Jammu and Kashmir.