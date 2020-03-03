The Delhi riots have seem to become a national shame after international organisations and countries condemned the violence, recent addition to this was Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who on Monday urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let “senseless thuggery” prevail.

Taking to Twitter Zarif said, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

On Thursday the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had condemned the riots which rocked the northeast Delhi after hate speeches against Muslims were made by BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra.

The #OIC calls on #Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country. #IndianMuslimsInDanger — OIC (@OIC_OCI) February 27, 2020

Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan have also condemned the riots. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry had also called the Indian Ambassador in Jakarta Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Friday to discuss the riots.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy.

Kumar has urged international bodies not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time. The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in Delhi has claimed at least 47 lives. Frenzied mobs have torched and looted houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at police personnel.