The South Western Railway Thursday issued directives to passengers directing them to carry a Covid negative certificate at the time of entering Goa.

The directive comes days after the Goa government made possession of a Covid negative certificate mandatory for persons entering the state via road, rail, or air.

“No persons are permitted to enter into Goa state unless they possess a COVID Negative certificate obtained within 72 hours from the time they seek entry into the state,” the South Western Railway said in its advisory to its passengers.

Persons with medical emergencies, drivers of vehicles carrying essential goods, have however been exempted from the restriction.

The South Western Railway is headquartered at Hubballi in Karnataka and covers parts of Goa.