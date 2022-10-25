BSF jawans celebrate Diwali, exchange sweets with Pak Rangers

Diwali celebrations at border: Like every year, this year also the officers, soldiers and women guards posted on the border under the Border Security Force in Rajasthan have celebrated the festival of Diwali with great pomp while stationed on the border.

On this occasion, to promote peace and harmony along the border, the Border Security Force traditionally presented sweets to the Pak Rangers at various places along the border.

Pakistan Rangers also sent sweets to the Border Security Force and sent Diwali greetings. It is known that on various festivals sweets and greetings are exchanged by the Border Security Force and Pak Rangers, which plays an important role in establishing a peaceful atmosphere between the security forces of both the countries stationed on the border.