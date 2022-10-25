Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » BSF jawans celebrate Diwali, exchange sweets with Pak Rangers

BSF jawans celebrate Diwali, exchange sweets with Pak Rangers

Pakistan Rangers also sent sweets to the Border Security Force and sent Diwali greetings.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | October 25, 2022 9:12 pm

Diwali celebrations at border

Photo: SNS

Diwali celebrations at border: Like every year, this year also the officers, soldiers and women guards posted on the border under the Border Security Force in Rajasthan have celebrated the festival of Diwali with great pomp while stationed on the border.
On this occasion, to promote peace and harmony along the border, the Border Security Force traditionally presented sweets to the Pak Rangers at various places along the border.
Pakistan Rangers also sent sweets to the Border Security Force and sent Diwali greetings. It is known that on various festivals sweets and greetings are exchanged by the Border Security Force and Pak Rangers, which plays an important role in establishing a peaceful atmosphere between the security forces of both the countries stationed on the border.
TAGS :

Related Latest News

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Fire breaks out in a flat on 17th-floor of a Greater Noida highrise on Diwali evening
Fire tenders deployed near congested areas in Delhi for Diwali