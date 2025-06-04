Divyangjans have earned their place in society with grit and determination: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that Divyangjans have established their place in society based on their ability, qualification, perseverance, and positivity, and that this self-confidence gives them a special identity.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised to distribute appointment letters and provide benefits to Divyangjans. The event was held in the auditorium of Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College and Institute in Bhopal.

He assured that the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to encouraging and supporting Divyangjans at every level.

Dr Yadav noted that although God may have reduced one faculty in their body, He compensates by enhancing many other capabilities.

The CM informed that the state government has provided an additional 2 per cent reservation for Divyangjans in direct recruitment to government jobs. He said that the government is always ready to solve their problems.

Citing examples of great poet Surdas, Ashtavakra, Socrates, Swami Rambhadracharya, and renowned musician Ravindra Jain, he said these great personalities contributed to society and secured their place in history not through physical beauty or completeness, but through important contributions in their respective areas of expertise.

The CM distributed appointment letters to Divyangjans from the Public Works, Archaeology, and Water Resources Departments. He also distributed smartphones and motorised bicycles to the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also released a booklet developed in Braille script on the Rights of Divyangjans Act, 2016, on the occasion.

He informed that Divyangjans are also being provided benefits such as education and training, skill enhancement, scholarships, etc., while a 4 per cent reservation for Divyangjans is in place across the country.

He said the state government has provided 6 per cent reservation in jobs, and Divyangjans have been recruited to 2,600 posts.