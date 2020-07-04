All districts in Kashmir division except one were on Saturday categorised as red zones to control the spread of COVID-19 infection.

An order issued by B. V. R.Subrahmanyan, chairperson of the state executive committee for disaster management said that all districts of Kashmir division except Bandipora have been categorised as red zones.

Districts categorised as red zones in Kashmir include Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara and Baramulla.

In the Jammu division, Ramban district continues to remain in the list of red zone districts.

All schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres, clubs, cinema halls, gymnasia, swimming pools, parks, spas, bars, auditoria and assembly halls shall remain closed till further orders.

Hotels have been allowed to run full capacity while restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity.

A total of 119 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in J&K so far while the number of corona patients has crossed 8,000.