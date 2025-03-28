District chiefs at forefront of promoting Congress’ ideology: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday that the district presidents are at the forefront of protecting and promoting the ideology of the party.

He vowed to strengthen the Congress and work for the welfare of the people.

Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “Met the District Congress Committee presidents from various districts of Karnataka. They are at the forefront of protecting and promoting the ideology of the Congress party.”

“We shall together strengthen the party and unitedly work towards the welfare of the people and upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution,” he wrote on X.

Notably, on Thursday, Kharge, while addressing the first leg of the meeting with District Congress Committee presidents ahead of the upcoming AICC session in Gujarat, said the role of district presidents are crucial as they are not just messengers, but generals of the party, who are leading from the front on ground.

“District presidents, your role is crucial. You are not just our messengers, but the generals of the Congress party, leading from the front on the ground. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi ji and I recognised the need for direct communication with you,” he said.

The Congress chief said it is essential to appoint the most capable, committed, and hardworking individuals to these positions rather than making selections based on local leaders’ recommendations.

“Most importantly, we must remember to work in unity with a long-term strategy to win elections at the state level. Our ideology is strong, but without power, we cannot implement it,” Kharge said.