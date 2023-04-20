District and Divisional Hospitals being upgraded in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is moving closer to its goal of One District, One Medical College scheme with each passing day.

Currently, the government is busy upgrading divisional and district hospitals to medical colleges in 27 districts of the state in three phases, of which 13 medical colleges, including five in phase one and eight in phase two, are already running and their construction work is almost completed, officials here on Thursday said.

It is worth mentioning here that the five District and Divisional Hospitals of Phase-I and eight of Phase-II, that have been upgraded to medical colleges, were approved by the Medical Education department four and two years back, respectively, whereas more than 60 percent of work on 14 hospitals has been completed in the third phase.

The Department will apply this year for the recognition of the hospitals to be upgraded to medical colleges in the Third Phase.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s One District One Medical College programme aims to provide better and affordable health services in the state. The upgrading of the district and divisional hospitals of the state to medical colleges by the Medical Education Department is part of the government’s strategy to achieve the goal.

The upgradation work in Rajarshi Dasharatha Medical College, Ayodhya and Maharishi Vashistha Autonomous State Medical College, Basti, has been completed in Phase 1. Besides, except for the multi-purpose hall, the rest of the works have been completed at the Government Medical College campus in Shahjahanpur.

Similarly, upgrading of Maharaja Suheldev Autonomous State Medical College campus and Maharishi Balark Hospital, Bahraich, has been completed along with the work of JR-SR in the hospital campus while 35 percent of construction of the hospital building has also been completed.

On the other hand, the construction of Medical College, Firozabad, has been completed along with 20 percent work of the hospital complex. The structural work of the hospital building of Medical College, Firozabad, has been completed and finishing touches are being given to it whereas partial works remain to be done at the college campus.

Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College, Mirzapur; Maharshi Vishwamitra Autonomous State Medical College, Ghazipur; Autonomous State Medical College, Hardoi; Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College Siddharthnagar; Maharishi Devraha Baba Government Medical College, Deoria; as well as Veerangana Avantibai Medical College are being built by the Medical Education Department in Phase 2. Moreover, the upgradation works of Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College, Etah, and Government Medical College, Pratapgarh, have been completed and the buildings have been handed over to the department. On the other hand, 90 percent work of Amar Shaheed Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Daryanv Singh Medical College, Fatehpur, has been completed whereas the remaining 10 percent work will be completed in June.

Furthermore, the upgradation of Phase-III hospitals to medical colleges is going on in 14 districts of the state on a war footing and almost 60 percent work has been completed. The construction of medical colleges in Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Pilibhit, Auraiya, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Gonda, Bijnor, Chandauli and Lakhimpur Kheri is being carried out by the Public Works Department.