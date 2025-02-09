Discussions on government formation in Delhi take place at Amit Shah’s residence

A crucial meeting was held here on Sunday at the residence of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, where discussions were held regarding the government formation in Delhi.

The Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and BJP President JP Nadda also attended the meeting, which was held a day after the party’s historic win in the Delhi assembly polls, where it wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the elections.

The high-level meeting at Shah’s residence also discussed who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi, sources said. The BJP is yet to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi.

On Saturday, speaking on the Chief Ministerial candidate, the winner from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma said the party’s decision on the CM’s face will be acceptable across the party. “In our party, the legislative party decides (CM’s face) and then the party leadership approves it. So the party’s decision will be acceptable to everyone,’ he said.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister is likely to be held after 13 February, after the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the United States.

The Prime Minister will embark on a crucial five-day-long two-nation visit to France and the United States from February 10 to attend the AI Summit in Paris. PM Modi will visit the US on February 12-13 at the invitation of the US President Donald Trump. This will the first meeting between the two leaders after President Trump assumed office for his second term.