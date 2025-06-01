Discrimination against Kerala won’t be tolerated: CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar to Centre

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Sunday alleged that the Union government’s recent move to allow foreign contributions to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund starkly highlights the injustice done to Kerala during the devastating 2018 floods, when foreign aid was blocked and contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund were disallowed.

Kumar said while the CPI has no objections to Maharashtra getting approval for foreign funds, it exposes the nakedly discriminatory agenda of the BJP towards Kerala.

He said at the time of the 2018 floods that devastated the state of Kerala, many international organisations including the government of UAE expressed their willingness to extend a helping hand to Kerala but such requests were outrightly denied by the BJP government. “While it is welcome that the Union has allowed the state of Maharashtra to receive such funds, BJP’s step-motherly treatment of Kerala needs to be called out,” he said.

“The BJP-led Union government is punishing Kerala for its political choices. This is nothing short of vindictive discrimination,” said CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar.

“The CPI has always stood with the people of every state in their hour of need and has assisted at the time of every natural calamity and we expect the same equal treatment from the Union government also. Discrimination with Kerala will not be tolerated. It’s especially concerning that the BJP is not ready to put its political vendetta against the people of Kerala aside even in the matters of disaster relief shows the shallowness of their politics.” he added.

“The CPI reiterates its demand for a special package for Wayanad and calls on the Union government to stop humiliating the people of Kerala by mistreating them,” Kumar said.

“The BJP must end its anti-federal approach, treat all states with equal respect, and uphold the true spirit of the Indian Constitution,” he added.