Disbalance between RSS and BJP over national population policy, claims Congress

PL Punia, a senior Congress politician and Chhattisgarh in-charge, has said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre lack cooperation.

“There is a disbalance in RSS and the BJP-led Central government,” the Congress leader said in response to RSS chairman Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Dussehra address. In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, he also stated that the Centre has refused to establish a national population policy.

“On Dussehra, Mohan Bhagwat said that there should be a population policy. Who is he telling this? The government is yours. On one side, the RSS chief is asking for a new policy on population policy, while on the other hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court that they will not draft a national population policy stating that there is no need,” said Punia.

Meanwhile, Punia attended a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Saturday, which was hosted by interim President Sonia Gandhi. The summit will be attended by 52 party leaders in all.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi has convened a conference to address the current political environment, upcoming Assembly elections, and organisational elections.

This is the CWC’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year.