Disappointed by centre’s “paltry” raise of minimum support price (MSP) of paddy announced on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Prime Minister Modi to review the decision.

The central government raised the MSP of Paddy by Rs 53 per quintal to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year, while the rates for oilseeds, pulses and cereals were hiked substantially.

However, Punjab CM in a tweet said that he was disappointed by the decision and asked “How will the distressed farmers cope with increased input costs in these trying times of COVID-19?” He also urged PM Modi to consider this decision and announce a bonus for not burning paddy stubble.

Disappointed by the paltry Rs. 53 hike in Paddy MSP announced by Centre. How will the distressed farmers cope with increased input costs in these trying times of #Covid19? Urge PM @NarendraModi Ji to review this decision & also announce a bonus for not burning paddy stubble. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 1, 2020

Among commercial crops, the government increased the MSP of cotton by Rs 260 per quintal to Rs 5,515 for medium staple variety, and by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,825 for long staple variety of cotton for the current crop year (July-June).The government has also extended till August 31 the repayment date of short-term crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh for agriculture and allied activities.