Diplomats from 15 countries watch polling in Kashmir

Diplomats from 15 countries visited several polling booths in the Kashmir Valley Wednesday to witness the second phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A high-level foreign delegation of diplomats from the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines flew to the Union Territory to observe the elections to the 90-member Legislative Assembly.

The purpose of their visit is to “observe the polling process and assess how democracy is functioning on the ground,” said an official.

The diplomats visited a couple of polling booths in Srinagar and also in the Budgam district. Although visiting J&K to watch the elections is not new for foreign diplomats, the ongoing elections being held after a gap of ten years and the bifurcation of J&K into two union territories hold significance. In 2002, 20 foreign diplomats visited here during the elections.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, a 15-member foreign delegation visited Srinagar in January 2020 to meet political leaders. In May 2023, another foreign delegation visited Srinagar for the first-ever G-20 Tourism Working Group event.

“Our aim is to observe the polling process and see how democracy operates on the ground,” said Alice Chain, a delegate from Singapore, at the Chanpora polling booth.

“This isn’t my first visit to Kashmir, but it is my first time observing elections here. It feels much more festive compared to elections in Singapore. Government buildings are being used to provide easy access for voters,” she added.

Alice Chain acknowledged the challenges of visiting polling stations as a foreign diplomat, saying they were fulfilling their observation mission.

“Our purpose is to engage with the people of this large and diverse country. Elections are crucial,” said another female diplomat, who is visiting Srinagar for the first time.

A delegate seemed surprised by the concept of a “Pink Polling Station”. “This is the first time I have encountered something like a Pink Polling Station,” he remarked, adding that it may be designed to encourage higher voter turnout.

“I have never seen anything like it before,” he continued. “I’m glad to be here and observe how democracy is functioning.”

Meanwhile, National Conference leader and party candidate for Ganderbal Omar Abdullah slammed the BJP-led Central government over the foreign delegation. “I don’t know why foreigners should be asked to check elections,” he said.

“When foreign governments comment on J&K, the government of India says this is an internal matter for India, now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections,” he pointed out.

“If diplomats can be brought here, why are foreign journalists not being permitted to come here and cover the elections? Diplomats are being brought here as guided tourists. This is not good,” Omar said.