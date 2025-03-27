Dilwar arrest: Assam CM says those working for portals not journalists

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said individuals working for online portals are not recognized as journalists under the state government’s framework.

His statement comes in the wake of the arrest of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, whose detention has sparked debates on press freedom and government regulations on journalism.

Sarma categorically stated that the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) does not officially recognize journalists from online news portals.

“He works for a portal, and we do not recognize people working for portals as journalists. In Assam, no individual employed by a portal is acknowledged as a journalist under the government’s framework. I believe he is just an individual, and there are speculations that he is, in fact, a businessman. He owns dumpers and operates as a part-time journalist for a portal,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister further questioned whether Hussain was engaged in journalistic activities at the time of the alleged incident.

“How will we know whether he went to the bank for news coverage or for other purposes? How will other journalists claim he was there as a journalist?” Sarma asked, reinforcing that no individual is arrested merely for writing an article.

He also emphasized that journalistic freedom does not exempt individuals from legal consequences if they engage in misconduct.

“Journalists have the freedom to write, but what they say inside an office is a different matter. A journalist must also listen to the other party before drawing conclusions. If a journalist gets into an altercation with someone, they will be arrested just like anyone else,” he asserted.

Sarma invited journalists to submit a written statement confirming Hussain’s credentials as a journalist and personally vouch for him.

“If you all provide me with a written statement affirming that he is a journalist and take full responsibility, I will release him right now,” Sarma stated.

According to police reports, Hussain allegedly hurled abusive remarks at a man identified as Boro, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.

Clarifying the arrest, Sarma stated, “He was not arrested for his writing. But if a journalist goes out and abuses people from a Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, he will be arrested.”

The Chief Minister further revealed that there are three cases against Hussain, and he will need to secure bail for each one.

While the government maintains that its stance is based on legal definitions and accountability, critics argue that disqualifying portal reporters as journalists could undermine independent media voices in the state.