The 2-day long Ladakhi Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela organized by the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), that is working on agro-animal technologies to meet the fresh food requirements of soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, was inaugurated on Saturday by Lt Governor of UT Ladakh Brigadier (Dr.) BD Mishra.

The DRDO laboratory is situated at 13,500 feet in Leh.

This event has high importance as it created interdependence and harmony between the locals and the Army through scientific endeavors of DIHAR.

Among those present in the mela were, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat; GOC, Leh Sub-Area Major General SS Bakshi, Advisor to LG Dr Pawan Kotwal; First Lady of UT Ladakh Mrs. Neelam Mishra; First Lady of DRDO Mrs. Smita Kamat, and other dignitaries from UT Ladakh, Army and paramilitary divisions.

Dr OP Chaurasia, Director, DIHAR, highlighted the agro-animal technologies like vegetables cultivation in extreme winter, fresh vegetable storage, green-house technology, organic farming, super food cultivation, apricot processing, Army pack animal double-humped camel, DIHAR chickens breed and strains, Normobaric Hatchery, native Ladakhi cattle conservation, non-conventional energy, human shelter technology for Jawans, etc. He also briefed about futuristic R&D works and objectives for Kisan and Jawans of this region.

Chief Guest, L-G Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra applauded the DIHAR (DRDO) laboratory for the development of Ladakh and supports providing to Army and paramilitary forces through agro-animal technologies and fresh food availability. He has congratulated DIHAR and DRDO for these achievements and desired more such continuous efforts to make Ladakh prosperous. He thanked DIHAR for supporting UT Ladakh departments, farmers and soldiers through R&D and technology interventions in Ladakh. A policy document on Agriculture in Ladakh prepared by DIHAR and UT Ladakh was released by him.

Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated DIHAR for developing technologies and dissemination in far flung areas and villages of Ladakh. He also congratulated DIHAR for working on high altitude test range development. He appreciated DIHAR for technology on agriculture and livestock produce which have been helping socioeconomic development of local people and fresh food supply to soldiers.

GOC, Leh Sub-Area Major Gen SS Bakshi, praised the continuous support of DIHAR to the services in various requirements through research and development. He appreciated the green-house technology, micro-green, double-humped camel and Yak pack animal demonstrations in forward locations to support the Army.

DIHAR is known for many success stories in translating science into technological interventions and problem solving to the end users and society, a world leader in cold-desert agro-animal research.