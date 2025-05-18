Digital governance: UP govt to digitise all pre-1990 revenue records

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to take another major step in its digital revolution.

The Stamp and Registration Department has intensified efforts to digitise old revenue records, aiming to permanently preserve all documents predating 1990.

As part of this initiative, preparations are underway to select a dedicated institution that will undertake the task of digitising and securing these historic documents.

The department is carrying out the scanning and digitisation of old records in a phased manner.

Officials here on Sunday said as per the progress report submitted to the Chief Minister, 95 per cent of documents from 2002 to 2017 had been digitised by April 2025. Simultaneously, the tendering process for digitising documents from 1990 to 2001 is underway through UPDESCO.

In the third phase, the focus will shift to digitising records from before 1990, ensuring their availability in secure digital formats. Once scanned, the physical copies of these documents will be transferred to the Central Record Room, thereby reducing the burden of old files in sub-registrar offices and freeing up valuable space.

This initiative will significantly simplify the process of accessing revenue-related information. Citizens will benefit from faster, easier access to records, while government offices will experience greater operational efficiency and improved archival security.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, this forward-looking initiative is streamlining administrative processes and bringing tangible benefits to the public. By saving time, effort, and resources previously spent retrieving old documents, this step marks a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a digitally empowered state.