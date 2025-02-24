Digital education now mandatory for Uttarakhand teachers, principals

The Uttarakhand government has made digital education compulsory for its school teachers and principals. Those lacking in computer education will have to undergo a training programme to earn valid certificates to be submitted to the department as it will impact their annual confidential reports (ACRs).

As the Dhami government in the state ordered the teachers and principals of the primary, higher secondary, and high schools to upgrade themselves with requisite digital education soon, it has also provided a learning-cum-training platform for them to hone their skills and obtain the mandatory qualification certificate.

An order issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to the schools and teachers of all categories in the state stated that digital learning has been mandatory for them. The order said they are required to obtain a certificate for digital technology via a special programme scheduled by the state’s Education Department.

According to the SCERT order, all teachers and principals will have to undergo a 10-hour-long online course before March 31, through an app, to be provided by the council. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Additional Director SCERT, stated that instructions have been issued to all chief education officers of the districts in this regard.

State Education Department officials said that the SCERT order has made the digital course compulsory for all principals, headmasters and teachers from Class 1 to 12. They said those registered for the training programme would be issued online certificates on successful completion of the course. However, the certificates will be issued only after clearing mandatory tests in the process. The teachers will have to submit certificate copies to their principals and headmasters and block education officers as a part of record keeping.

According to Rawat, it has been categorically mentioned in the SCERT instructions that if the computer learning course certificates are not provided within the stipulated time, it will be recorded in the annual confidential report of the concerned teachers and principals.

The additional director SCERT further said that it is necessary for every individual to equip himself/herself with digital learning to keep pace with the current education system. He said, “It’s more important for the teachers and principals to equip themselves with an adequate knowledge of information and communication technology so that modern digital technologies could be used as much as possible in educating children as well.”

“SCERT has prepared an e-Srujan App for all school teachers and principals to understand the importance of digital technology and the need to upgrade their computer skills. The app will help them learn and acquaint themselves with needed digital technology and use the same in their teaching curriculum.”

The SCERT order said those teachers who are not taking computer learning seriously would impact their ACR.