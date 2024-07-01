Didi’s West Bengal is unsafe for women: Nadda hits out at TMC govt

In a sharp attack on the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal over a “horrific” video of a man assaulting a woman in Chopra town of Uttar Dinajpur district, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said “Didi’s West Bengal is unsafe for women.”

In a post on X, Nadda said, “A horrific video has come to light from West Bengal, reminding of the brutalities that exist only in theocracies. To make matters worse, the TMC cadre and MLAs are justifying the act. Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi’s West Bengal is UNSAFE for women.”

The West Bengal police on Sunday filed a suo motu case and arrested one person in connection with the video in which a person is seen beating a woman at Chopra in the Islampur area of Uttar Dinajpur district.

“Police have arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a woman. Suo motu case filed. Victim has been provided police security. Investigation proceeds,” a tweet from Islampur police district said.

According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Tajmul Haque alias JCB, will be produced before the ACJM court in Islampur today.

Islampur Police District further said on X that “Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD. The fact is, police have promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady.”

In the purported video, a man is seen beating a woman and another man with bamboo sticks and the incident that took place is being witnessed by a crowd of onlookers.