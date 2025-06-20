Diarrhoea cases decline across Odisha after government’s intensive intervention

The diarrhoeal outbreak in Odisha has shown a marked improvement following two weeks of intensive efforts by the government machinery, including field-level staff, senior health officials confirmed on Friday.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Aswathy S, after reviewing the current status of the outbreak, stated that the situation has improved considerably, with the number of affected persons steadily declining.

Jajpur district, where the outbreak was first reported on 10 June, has shown a downward trend over the past seven days. On the first day, 126 cases were reported, peaking at 150 new cases on 11 June. However, a decline was observed in areas such as Danagadi, Korei, Dharmasala, and Vyasanagar Urban Local Body from 12 June onward.

On 12 June, 135 new patients were admitted to hospitals, which decreased to 121 on 15 June and further dropped to 91 on 18 June.

As of last evening, 71 new patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district. Though sporadic cases were still reported in Badachana and Sukinda, rapid response teams promptly attended to them, and treatment was administered locally.

Till last night, a cumulative total of 1,127 persons had been admitted across different hospitals in Jajpur district, out of which 1,045 were discharged after recovery. A total of 82 patients remain under treatment, officials reported.

A similar trend has been observed in Keonjhar district. On 10 June, 79 patients were admitted, dropping to 44 by 12 June, and further down to 38 by 18 June.

As of last night, only 17 new cases were reported. The district has recorded a cumulative total of 497 hospital admissions, with 454 patients discharged and 34 still undergoing treatment.

Currently, anti-diarrhoeal operations are being conducted statewide, with a special focus on districts such as Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal.

Additional doctors and support staff have been deployed in these areas, and ample stocks of medicines, fluids, and other medical supplies have been made available at hospitals, health sub-centres, with ASHA workers, and Anganwadi Centres (AWCs).

Expert teams from both the Central and State governments are monitoring the situation closely and guiding local field operations.

House-to-house awareness campaigns have also been intensified in the affected districts. On 19 June alone, 400 diarrhoea patients were admitted to hospitals across these districts, and 299 were discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, has instructed officials to continue the awareness and prevention campaign until the end of the monsoon season to prevent further outbreaks of waterborne diseases, including diarrhoea.

He urged citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant by practicing personal and community hygiene.

Secretary Aswathy S. also emphasized the importance of handwashing, drinking boiled water, and maintaining hygienic practices. Water supply agencies have been instructed to conduct regular disinfection of water sources.

“People are now coming to hospitals at the early stages of infection, which is a good sign,” she noted. She further directed field-level health workers to continue door-to-door screening, early detection, and treatment efforts for at least the next two months.