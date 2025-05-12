Dialogue is the foundation of democracy: CM Yogi

Democracy thrives on meaningful dialogue, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, stressing that public participation and open communication are key to achieving ease of doing business and living.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Urban Service Center and Senior Citizen Day Care Center in Civil Lines. Built at a total cost of Rs 14.22 crore, the two newly inaugurated facilities aim to strengthen civic infrastructure in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister noted, “In a democracy, the public is not just seen as ordinary citizens, but revered as ‘Janata Janardan’. It is with this spirit that we must move forward.”

Reflecting on India’s global progress, CM Yogi said the country is reaching new milestones in a rapidly changing world.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, during the Amrit Kaal of Independence, overtook Britain, its former colonial ruler, to become the fifth largest economy. And now, we have surpassed Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world,” he said.

“The nation’s prosperity must be the collective goal of all citizens. Aligned with this vision, Uttar Pradesh has launched a sustained campaign to promote urban development over the past eight years,” he pointed out.

Describing Gorakhpur as the lifeline for nearly five crore people of eastern Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi noted the city’s remarkable transformation. “Not long ago, Gorakhpur resembled a nagar panchayat. But today, it is a municipal corporation counted among the state’s major urban centres. Progress in connectivity, tourism, sanitation, and public services reflects our commitment to inclusive growth.”

He praised the municipal corporation for successfully developing the Urban Service Centre and the Senior Citizen Day Care Center. The Service Centre will offer residents of 16 wards one-stop access to key municipal services, while the Day Care Centre will provide health, recreational, and learning facilities for the elderly.

“Today, Gorakhpur is changing, and it is essential that the common citizen becomes part of this transformation,” CM Yogi said. “Real change happens when people embrace it as a collective movement. The vision of a Smart City will only be realized when every citizen engages with the new systems being put in place”, CM Yogi asserted further.

He also urged citizens to take ownership of urban development by forming mohalla sanitation committees, ensuring proper functioning of street lighting systems, and creating designated vending zones to improve traffic flow.

“Citizens, too, have a vital role in shaping the cities they live in,” he said.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the municipal corporation to begin early monsoon preparations, stressing the need to prevent waterlogging by promptly clearing drains and removing silt. He also urged strict enforcement of the plastic ban.

Highlighting recent progress, CM Yogi said, “The city’s drainage system has improved significantly. Today, Gorakhpur is recognized for efficient drainage, not for waterlogging. With the completion of the Gordhaiya Nala Project, this system will be further strengthened, and the site itself will be developed into a tourism spot.”

The chief minister also felicitated several municipal corporation personnel, including the assistant municipal commissioner, for outstanding performance in tax collection, presenting them with certificates and mementoes.