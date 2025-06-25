Dhanalekshmi DL-7 Kerala Lottery Results 2025 released for June 25, 2025; Check now!

Kerala Lottery results for June 25, 2025: The excitement was palpable this afternoon in Kerala as the results of the much-awaited Dhanalekshmi DL-7 weekly lottery were officially out. The lucky draw, organized by the Kerala State Lottery Department, took place on Wednesday, June 25, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near the iconic Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

As crowds waited with bated breath, both in person and online, the first prize of a life-changing ₹1 crore was awarded to ticket number DE 770015.

For the holder of this golden ticket, today marks an extraordinary turn of fate.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery, one of the seven weekly draws conducted by the Government of Kerala, is a Wednesday regular, known for offering significant cash prizes at an accessible ticket price of just ₹50.

Each week, thousands try their luck, hoping for a shot at financial freedom.

This week’s second prize, a substantial ₹30 lakh, went to ticket number DH 852097, while the third prize, worth ₹5 lakh, went to ticket number DF 102014.

As is customary, the Kerala lottery also awards consolation prizes of ₹5,000 to those who came close to the jackpot.

These went to all tickets ending in 770015 across various series:

DA 770015, DB 770015, DC 770015, DD 770015, DF 770015, DG 770015, DH 770015, DJ 770015, DK 770015, DL 770015, and DM 770015.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is part of a long-standing tradition in Kerala, where government-run lotteries not only generate revenue for the state but also fund welfare schemes.

It is also a major source of hope for many across the state.

Winners should verify their ticket numbers with the official gazette or on the Kerala Lottery’s official website before proceeding to claim their prizes.

The winning ticket must surrender to the lottery office along with valid ID proof within 30 days to claim the prize money.

For the full list of today’s winning numbers and more details, visit the official Kerala State Lotteries portal.