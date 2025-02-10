Dhami takes dip in Sangam, pledges grand Kumbh 2027 in Haridwar

A grand spectacle of faith continues to unfold in Mahakumbh Nagar, drawing devotees from across India and beyond.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister ,Pushkar Singh Dhami, with his family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Monday, offering prayers to Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Calling it a “religious Mahaparva,” he highlighted the deep significance of the sacred bath.

He also spoke about the preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, stating that planning is already underway to make it as historic and well-organized as Prayagraj’s. He assured that every possible facility would be provided to ensure a grand and divine experience for devotees.

During the ritual, Dhami’s familial side was evident as he was seen sharing light hearted moments with a child in the Sangam’s waves.

After the holy dip, he expressed his gratitude, calling it a great fortune to partake in this sacred act of faith. “Prayagraj is the epicentre of devotion for millions across the world. Being here fills the heart with immense peace and energy,” he remarked.

The Uttarakhand CM also sought blessings from revered saints and seers at the Mahakumbh, acknowledging their vital role in shaping society’s direction. “We draw inspiration from their wisdom and move forward with their blessings,” he said.