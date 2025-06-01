Dhami first CM in India to put check on traitors: Ritambhara

Noted Hindutva leader and VHP’s Durga Vahini Founding Chairperson Sadhvi Ritambhara on Sunday called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami a crusader who has put a check on the traitors out to destroy the country.

Speaking at the launch of a special shelter home for children, ‘Ganga Vatslya Ashray’, in Haridwar, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was here to take a holy dip in the Ganga to mark 100 days of her regime, Ritambhara said, “He (CM Dhami) is a crusader and the first chief minister in India to put a check on the traitors of the country. They are foreigners who want to spoil our national system. He must be welcomed with full zeal and enthusiasm.”

CM Rekha Gupta sought the blessings of the priests present at the function for strength to clean river Yamuna so that people could take bath like they do in the Ganga. “Yesterday, we conducted aarti at Yamuna ji in Delhi and today, I took a dip in Ganga ji. I seek the blessings of all saints on the stage so that one day we are able to bathe in Yamuna ji. Today, Yamuna is dry, there is no water in it. The water that we see in it is too dirty. I have to work persistently to achieve the goal of cleaning river Yamuna,” she said.

Gupta arrived in Haridwar on Sunday to take a dip in the Ganga to mark 100 days of her governance in Delhi. Earlier, she was welcomed by the highest body of Harki Pauri Purohits’ Ganga Sabha along with her husband.

Following this, she and her husband were taken for the holy dip.

It was Gupta’s first visit to Haridwar after assuming the charge of Delhi chief minister. She said her holy dip in Ganga was an important achievement for her. “I have come to the holy place Har Ki Pauri on the completion of 100 days of my government in Delhi. Today, taking a dip in the Ganga, I prayed that Delhi must earn an important role in the development of India under BJP rule” she said.